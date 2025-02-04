AAP Strengthens Election Oversight with Volunteer Team
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has mobilized a team of volunteers to oversee polling booth operations, check presiding officer information, and ensure the integrity of voting procedures. These volunteers will track electronic voting machine activity and upload findings to a web portal to maintain transparency and accuracy during the Delhi Assembly elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is stepping up its vigilance measures by deploying a team of volunteers to monitor polling booths during the Delhi Assembly elections. This move aims to ensure transparency and accuracy throughout the voting process.
AAP volunteers have been trained to check booth setups, verify presiding officer details, and monitor the Control Unit ID of voting machines. They will also keep track of the total number of votes cast, aiming to prevent any potential tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Once the polling concludes, the volunteers will record battery percentages of the EVMs and document the presence of party polling agents for additional accountability. All gathered data will be uploaded to a new web portal late Wednesday night, ahead of the vote count on Saturday.
