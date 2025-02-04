Left Menu

AAP Strengthens Election Oversight with Volunteer Team

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has mobilized a team of volunteers to oversee polling booth operations, check presiding officer information, and ensure the integrity of voting procedures. These volunteers will track electronic voting machine activity and upload findings to a web portal to maintain transparency and accuracy during the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:08 IST
AAP Strengthens Election Oversight with Volunteer Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is stepping up its vigilance measures by deploying a team of volunteers to monitor polling booths during the Delhi Assembly elections. This move aims to ensure transparency and accuracy throughout the voting process.

AAP volunteers have been trained to check booth setups, verify presiding officer details, and monitor the Control Unit ID of voting machines. They will also keep track of the total number of votes cast, aiming to prevent any potential tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Once the polling concludes, the volunteers will record battery percentages of the EVMs and document the presence of party polling agents for additional accountability. All gathered data will be uploaded to a new web portal late Wednesday night, ahead of the vote count on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025