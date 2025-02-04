Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes Modi's Lok Sabha Address: A Disconnect with People's Needs

Opposition leaders criticized PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address, saying it lacked connection with people's needs. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal denounced the speech for repetitive content and missing responses to vital issues. Modi's address faced backlash for ignoring points raised by opposition MPs and current social concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:08 IST
On Tuesday, opposition leaders expressed discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, suggesting he has lost touch with the public's needs. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized his address, implying it lacked understanding of crucial issues facing the populace.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's rebuttal during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing those who speak against the Indian state of failing to appreciate national unity and the Constitution. In contrast, Congress leader KC Venugopal remarked on social media that Modi's speech mirrored monotonous themes heard over the last decade.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MP Saugata Roy joined in the critique, with Yadav pointing out the absence of references to the Maha Kumbh stampede, and Roy noting the lack of answers to questions on regional security and technological concerns. The opposition saw Modi's address as a missed opportunity to engage with pressing national issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

