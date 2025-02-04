EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Navigating Turbulent Tariff Waters

The European Union is moving quickly to initiate discussions with the United States regarding proposed tariffs by President Donald Trump, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic announced on Tuesday. Sefcovic emphasized the need for early engagement to prevent disruptions in the vital EU-U.S. trade relationship.

Speaking at a meeting of EU ministers, Sefcovic expressed readiness for immediate dialogue, particularly as President Trump's appointments for Commerce Secretary and Trade Representative await Senate confirmations. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen anticipates challenging negotiations but stresses working on mutual interests like supply chains and technologies.

Despite limited contact with the new administration, the EU remains firm on protecting its interests. As discussions unfold, EU ministers, including Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel, underscore the need for solidarity. The EU aims to maintain a balanced approach amid broader geopolitical economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)