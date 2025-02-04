El Salvador's Proposal to Imprison U.S. Criminal Offenders: A Bold Foreign Offer

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's offer to house American criminals in Salvadoran prisons as "very generous" and unprecedented. The proposal, intended to cut costs, requires further study and consideration of legalities, Rubio stated during a news conference in Costa Rica.

Last month, President Donald Trump broached the idea of paying foreign countries to detain repeat criminal offenders, proposing it as a cost-saving strategy. Rubio addressed Bukele's offer alongside Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, remarking on its significance.

Despite the alluring proposal, constitutional constraints exist, as U.S. citizens cannot lose citizenship for crimes. This constraint, coupled with stepped-up deportations to Latin America under the Trump administration, presents complex legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)