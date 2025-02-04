Left Menu

Fadnavis Refutes Superstition Claims Over CM Residence Delay

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied speculation that superstition influenced his delay in moving to the official CM residence. He attributed the delay to his daughter's board exams and ongoing minor repairs. Fadnavis dismissed rumors related to buffalo sacrifices supposedly linked to the previous CM, Eknath Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:52 IST
Fadnavis Refutes Superstition Claims Over CM Residence Delay
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed allegations that superstition is behind his decision to delay moving into the official CM residence in south Mumbai. Speaking on Tuesday, he clarified that the move is postponed due to his daughter's board exams and ongoing necessary repairs.

The statement comes following Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's claims that buffalo sacrifices performed during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were connected to the official residence 'Varsha', ensuring Shinde's tenure as CM. Fadnavis, who took over as chief minister in December, reiterated that such rumors are baseless.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently stays at 'Varsha', also addressed the controversy, commenting on those perpetuating such rumors. Meanwhile, Fadnavis continues to reside at 'Sagar' bungalow, pending Shinde's vacating of the official residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025