Fadnavis Refutes Superstition Claims Over CM Residence Delay
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied speculation that superstition influenced his delay in moving to the official CM residence. He attributed the delay to his daughter's board exams and ongoing minor repairs. Fadnavis dismissed rumors related to buffalo sacrifices supposedly linked to the previous CM, Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed allegations that superstition is behind his decision to delay moving into the official CM residence in south Mumbai. Speaking on Tuesday, he clarified that the move is postponed due to his daughter's board exams and ongoing necessary repairs.
The statement comes following Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's claims that buffalo sacrifices performed during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were connected to the official residence 'Varsha', ensuring Shinde's tenure as CM. Fadnavis, who took over as chief minister in December, reiterated that such rumors are baseless.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently stays at 'Varsha', also addressed the controversy, commenting on those perpetuating such rumors. Meanwhile, Fadnavis continues to reside at 'Sagar' bungalow, pending Shinde's vacating of the official residence.
