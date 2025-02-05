Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Down-to-Earth Journey with Commuters on Intercity Express

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav surprised passengers by traveling on the Bhopal-bound Intercity Express from Narmadapuram. He mingled with passengers, including children, sharing chocolates and engaging in candid conversations about state development and public trust. Yadav's simple style was appreciated by the passengers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an unexpected appearance on the Bhopal-bound Intercity Express from Narmadapuram, much to the delight of fellow passengers. Choosing to travel like a regular commuter, Yadav freely interacted with those onboard, discussing the state's development plans and priorities.

Yadav's engaging manner and simplicity attracted instant camaraderie from passengers, as he shared light moments and childhood stories. Emphasizing his commitment to gaining public trust, the Chief Minister echoed sentiments of service, similar to the outreach efforts of Prime Minister Modi, taking selfies and issuing expressions of goodwill.

The journey underscored Yadav's effort to align closely with public sentiment. Prior to his train journey, he attended the Maa Narmada Janmotsav-Gaurav Diwas, expressing his vision for prosperity and clean water access in Madhya Pradesh. His relatable approach resonated well with the people he encountered, reinforcing their trust and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

