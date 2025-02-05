Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Talks Enter Difficult Phase

Negotiations between Austria's far-right Freedom Party and the conservative People's Party on forming a coalition government are challenging but ongoing. The OVP dismissed media reports suggesting a breakdown in talks, confirming that discussions are scheduled to continue with the FPO on Wednesday.

  Austria

Negotiations between Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the conservative People's Party (OVP) regarding the formation of a coalition government have reached a challenging stage, though they have not disbanded, according to the OVP.

On Tuesday, the OVP addressed media speculation about a potential halt in talks, clarifying that discussions are indeed entering a difficult phase.

Nonetheless, the OVP emphasized that negotiations with the FPO are slated to proceed on Wednesday as planned, underscoring the ongoing commitment to forming a government coalition.

