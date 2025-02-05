Countdown to Consensus: Mexico-US Tariff Tensions

In a bid to avert economic strain, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard has assured that a month's time is sufficient to strike a deal with the U.S. regarding looming tariffs.

This comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The president deferred their enforcement by a month, contingent on commitments to combat drug trafficking and immigration.

Ebrard's comments highlight a collaborative effort to resolve tensions and safeguard economies from potential downturns due to the proposed tariffs.

