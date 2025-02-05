Left Menu

Countdown to Consensus: Mexico-US Tariff Tensions

The Mexican Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, expressed confidence in reaching an agreement with the U.S. within a month to avoid 25% tariffs. President Trump delayed the tariffs, giving Mexico the chance to address drug trafficking and immigration concerns, and preventing immediate economic strain.

Updated: 05-02-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to avert economic strain, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard has assured that a month's time is sufficient to strike a deal with the U.S. regarding looming tariffs.

This comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The president deferred their enforcement by a month, contingent on commitments to combat drug trafficking and immigration.

Ebrard's comments highlight a collaborative effort to resolve tensions and safeguard economies from potential downturns due to the proposed tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

