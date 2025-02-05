Left Menu

Mexico Rejects U.S. Guantanamo Plan for Migrants

Mexico opposed the U.S. plan to send Mexican migrants to Guantanamo Bay, opting to receive them directly. A diplomatic note was sent to the U.S. embassy by Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. The U.S. commenced sending detained migrants to Cuba, with plans to expand the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:37 IST
Mexico Rejects U.S. Guantanamo Plan for Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexico has declared it will not permit the United States to redirect Mexican migrants to Guantanamo Bay. Instead, the country has stated a preference to receive the migrants directly, as articulated by Mexico's foreign minister on Tuesday.

The Mexican government solidified this position by dispatching a diplomatic note to the U.S. embassy in Mexico, according to Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. The communication emphasized Mexico's stance against the resettlement of migrants at the naval base in Cuba.

Despite Mexico's opposition, the U.S. initiated the process on Tuesday by transporting a limited number of detained migrants to the facility via military aircraft. U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to expand the Guantanamo Bay site, raising its capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

