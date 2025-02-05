Controversy and Confinement: Inside El Salvador's CECOT Mega-Prison
The CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, promoted by President Nayib Bukele, has drawn varying global reactions. It reportedly can house 40,000 inmates, including notorious gang members. While hardliners praise it, human rights groups criticize conditions and potential human rights violations. Incarcerating U.S. deportees is among its proposed uses.
In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed during a visit to El Salvador on Monday that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has offered to imprison criminals deported from the United States in the country's CECOT mega-prison.
While details remain sparse, this offer—which Rubio described as 'very generous'—could involve accepting members of the infamous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. President Bukele has also shown openness to housing American inmates, despite U.S. citizens being ineligible for deportation under current laws.
The CECOT mega-prison, introduced in February 2023, is regarded as Latin America's largest detention facility, designed to accommodate 40,000 inmates in the Tecoluca district. This venture by Bukele has sparked global discourse, drawing both commendation and severe criticism regarding potential human rights violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
