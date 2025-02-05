Left Menu

Controversy and Confinement: Inside El Salvador's CECOT Mega-Prison

The CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador, promoted by President Nayib Bukele, has drawn varying global reactions. It reportedly can house 40,000 inmates, including notorious gang members. While hardliners praise it, human rights groups criticize conditions and potential human rights violations. Incarcerating U.S. deportees is among its proposed uses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:44 IST
Controversy and Confinement: Inside El Salvador's CECOT Mega-Prison

In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed during a visit to El Salvador on Monday that Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has offered to imprison criminals deported from the United States in the country's CECOT mega-prison.

While details remain sparse, this offer—which Rubio described as 'very generous'—could involve accepting members of the infamous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. President Bukele has also shown openness to housing American inmates, despite U.S. citizens being ineligible for deportation under current laws.

The CECOT mega-prison, introduced in February 2023, is regarded as Latin America's largest detention facility, designed to accommodate 40,000 inmates in the Tecoluca district. This venture by Bukele has sparked global discourse, drawing both commendation and severe criticism regarding potential human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025