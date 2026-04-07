Dollar Rises Amid Tensions in Middle East As Traders Await U.S. Deadline

The dollar stood firm as traders braced for the U.S.-imposed deadline on Iran to reopen the Persian Gulf, risking potential attacks on its infrastructure. War tensions in the Middle East, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have driven energy prices upward, prompting investors to seek refuge in the dollar, especially in Asia.

Despite some hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough causing reluctance in dollar buying through Easter, markets remain nervous. Prior to President Trump's 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline, the yen, euro, and sterling traded close to notable lows, reflecting market unease.

Brent Donnelly of Spectra Markets highlighted the market's strategic position, noting that while stocks, gold, and the CNH are performing well, uncertainty persists. With President Trump hinting at decisive action against Iran's infrastructure, and recent escalations in Israeli-Iranian confrontations, the market awaits the deadline's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)