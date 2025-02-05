Left Menu

Trump Proposes Bold Gaza Resettlement Plan, Urges Permanent Migration

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a "demolition site". His plan supports moving them to neighboring countries, a notion opposed by many, including human rights advocates, and viewed as contrary to international law. Trump's proposal aligns with far-right Israeli views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:45 IST
Trump

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has advocated for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. Describing the enclave as a "demolition site," Trump called on neighboring nations like Jordan and Egypt to accommodate Gazans. This proposal aligns with Israeli far-right ambitions, contradicting previous U.S. administration's stances against mass displacement.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump reiterated his push for regional economic development over Gaza's reconstruction. The plan, however, has sparked controversy, with opponents likening it to ethnic cleansing and suggesting it might breach international laws on forced displacement.

The geopolitical stakes are high, as the Middle East grapples with an unstable truce between Israel and Hamas. Trump's return to office adds an element of unpredictability in a region already wary of his intentions, particularly regarding a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

