Trump Considers U.S. Stake in Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump expressed interest in the United States taking a 'long-term ownership position' on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who joined Trump at a press conference, suggested that the proposal was noteworthy and deserved further consideration.

Updated: 05-02-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:51 IST
During a press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump proposed that the United States might consider a 'long-term ownership position' on the Gaza Strip, stirring international curiosity and debate.

Standing beside him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Trump's proposal merits serious attention and deliberation.

This unexpected suggestion by the U.S. president could potentially alter the geopolitical dynamics of the region, should it gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

