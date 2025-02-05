Left Menu

Trump's Bold Proposal: U.S. to Take Control and Develop Gaza

President Donald Trump proposed that the U.S. take over and economically develop the Gaza Strip following the resettlement of Palestinians elsewhere. This plan deviates from long-standing U.S. policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The proposal has sparked criticism and raised questions about its feasibility and legality.

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has announced plans for the U.S. to take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip, aiming to develop it economically after relocating the Palestinian population. This proposal marks a significant departure from traditional U.S. policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The announcement came during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump suggested that Gaza could become a hub of economic activity, potentially transforming into "The Riviera of the Middle East." However, the plan, lacking specifics, has drawn controversy and criticism from various quarters, including human rights advocates who label the forced displacement of Palestinians as a violation of international law.

Critics have pointed out the legal and practical challenges associated with the plan, questioning the U.S.'s authority to take over Gaza, home to two million people. Trump's announcement has triggered debates over its implications for regional stability and international relations, as it clashes with the long-held vision of a Palestinian state encompassing both Gaza and the West Bank.

