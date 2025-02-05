Left Menu

CIA's Strategic Reshuffle: Aligning with Presidential Directives

The Central Intelligence Agency is offering buyouts to its workforce, aligning its priorities with President Trump's directives. The CIA aims to focus on new goals, including targeting drug cartels, trade wars, and geopolitical strategies. This move aligns with a broader government reorganization under Trump.

Updated: 05-02-2025 07:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Central Intelligence Agency has announced buyouts to its entire workforce to align the agency's priorities with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Additionally, the CIA has frozen hiring for applicants already extended conditional offers. This approach reflects a broader governmental restructuring under the Trump administration's directive.

According to an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who was unnamed, offers might be rescinded if applicants lack suitable backgrounds for the agency's new focus areas. These include targeting drug cartels, engaging in trade wars, and countering China. The agency, which keeps its budget and employee numbers confidential, declined immediate commentary.

A CIA spokeswoman remarked to the Journal that this strategy aims to inject renewed energy into the agency. The buyout initiative mirrors a significant overhaul of U.S. governmental structures initiated by Trump, who has actively sidelined civil servants to downsize bureaucracy and instate loyal followers.

In related actions, the White House offered 2 million federal workers the opportunity to stop working while maintaining pay and benefits until Sept. 30, aligning with Trump's government-reduction goals. Meanwhile, unions are contesting the administration's buyout plans in court.

Ratcliffe, a former representative and Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first term, was confirmed as CIA Director shortly after Trump's second term commenced. Under the current administration, the CIA is shifting focus to the Western Hemisphere, engaging countries not typically seen as U.S. adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

