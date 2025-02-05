Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Proposal: U.S. To Take Over Gaza

President Donald Trump announced a plan for the U.S. to take control of Gaza and economically develop the region. This move contradicts decades of U.S. policy and faces both domestic and international opposition. Trump also suggested the resettlement of Palestinians, drawing critiques of potential violations of international law.

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump revealed a plan for the United States to assume control of the Gaza Strip and spearhead its economic development. The announcement, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signifies a significant shift in the long-standing U.S. approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's proposal includes permanently resettling Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, igniting opposition both from U.S. allies and within the international community. The plan starkly contrasts with previous U.S. administrations' view that Gaza should form a part of a Palestinian state alongside the West Bank.

The proposal has sparked debate regarding its feasibility and legality under international law, with critics likening the forced displacement to ethnic cleansing. Despite the controversy, Trump remains optimistic about the proposal's potential to stabilize the region, describing Gaza as 'the Riviera of the Middle East.'

