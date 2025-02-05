U.S. Controversy Over Gaza Takeover Plan

In a contentious move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed President Donald Trump's initiative for an American takeover of Gaza on Tuesday. The plan advocates for a Gaza free from Hamas's influence, sparking widespread debate.

Despite Trump's previous assertion recommending Palestinian displacement to Egypt and Jordan being widely condemned and rejected by Palestinian leaders and Arab states, Rubio reiterated the need to liberate Gaza from Hamas in a statement on social media. Trump's approach has been criticized by experts and human rights advocates who equate it to ethnic cleansing.

While both Trump and Rubio provided limited details on their proposed course of action, current conditions in Gaza remain dire. Over 47,000 Palestinians have died in the last 16 months due to Israeli military operations, with accusations of war crimes looming over the conflict's toll. The situation has prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis amid a tentative ceasefire.

