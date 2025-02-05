Left Menu

U.S. Controversy Over Gaza Takeover Plan

Marco Rubio supports President Trump's proposal for U.S. control over Gaza, amid controversy over displacement suggestions for Palestinians. The U.S. aims to remove Hamas, following Israel's military actions, which have resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian concerns. Many experts and leaders criticize the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:46 IST
U.S. Controversy Over Gaza Takeover Plan
Marco Rubio Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In a contentious move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed President Donald Trump's initiative for an American takeover of Gaza on Tuesday. The plan advocates for a Gaza free from Hamas's influence, sparking widespread debate.

Despite Trump's previous assertion recommending Palestinian displacement to Egypt and Jordan being widely condemned and rejected by Palestinian leaders and Arab states, Rubio reiterated the need to liberate Gaza from Hamas in a statement on social media. Trump's approach has been criticized by experts and human rights advocates who equate it to ethnic cleansing.

While both Trump and Rubio provided limited details on their proposed course of action, current conditions in Gaza remain dire. Over 47,000 Palestinians have died in the last 16 months due to Israeli military operations, with accusations of war crimes looming over the conflict's toll. The situation has prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis amid a tentative ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025