Delhi Votes: Union Minister Urges Restoration Amid AAP Allegations

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri cast his vote in the Delhi assembly election, urging residents to restore the state after years under AAP. He accused the party of blocking central schemes and expressed confidence in BJP's victory, asserting that under BJP, Delhi would see comprehensive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:50 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Puri, performed his civic duty at Mount Carmel School, Shanti Niketan, for the Delhi assembly election. In a pointed message post-voting, Puri appealed to Delhi's citizens to reclaim their city, alleging that the region had suffered under AAP's governance in recent years.

Addressing the media outside the polling booth, Puri accused the AAP of obstructing central government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat from reaching Delhi. He emphasized the importance of the election, urging voters to see it as an obligation to restore Delhi. He expressed strong faith in a high voter turnout and BJP's potential victory.

The senior BJP leader, confident of his party's success post-result day on February 8, expressed plans for Delhi's development, promising to clean the Yamuna River and ensure a BJP-led transformation. On polling day, Puri was also seen actively participating at the BJP help desk, distributing voter slips amid the 70-seat assembly election proceedings that involved 699 candidates vying for positions.

The election, monitored under tight security, saw voting begin at 7:00 am and continue until 6:00 pm, according to officials. With over 1.56 million registered voters, including diverse and first-time voters, the stakes were high for the city's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

