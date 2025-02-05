Delhi Votes in Critical 'Dharam Yuddh' Assembly Elections
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urge voters to participate in the pivotal assembly elections, framing it as a battle of integrity versus dishonesty. Key constituencies experience intense competition as AAP aims to retain power amidst a three-way electoral fight in important seats like New Delhi and Jangpura.
On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi called upon voters to participate actively in the ongoing assembly elections in the national capital. Through a post on X, she described the elections as a pivotal 'Dharam Yuddh', emphasizing the contest as one between virtue and vice.
Atishi's statement highlighted the election's significance as a fight between progress and lawlessness, urging Delhi's residents to vote for development and morality. AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal echoed these sentiments, calling the election an opportunity to decide the future of education, healthcare, and quality of life for citizens. Highlighting the importance of truth over deceitful politics, he encouraged mass participation.
The election saw the commencement of voting on Wednesday morning, with polling underway for 70 assembly seats under stringent security. With AAP currently holding more than 60 seats, the party faces strong challenges, notably in New Delhi and Jangpura, from rivals BJP and Congress. The electorate comprises over 1.56 million registered voters, marking significant involvement from diverse demographics including first-time voters and those with disabilities.
