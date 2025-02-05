Delhi Elections 2023: Slow Start with Key Contests Across Capital
Delhi's assembly elections recorded an initial voter turnout of 8.10% as reported by Election Commission of India, with North East district leading at 10.70%. High-stakes contests among AAP, BJP, and Congress unfold in crucial constituencies. Voting began at 7 am, and results are expected on February 8.
The national capital witnessed a sluggish start to its assembly elections, with a voter turnout of only 8.10% reported by 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Leading the turnout was the North East district at 10.70%, followed by the South West district with 9.34%.
The New Delhi district registered a turnout of just 6.51%. Other significant figures included the Central district at 6.67%, East at 8.21%, and North at 7.12%. Meanwhile, Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 13.34% in its bye-election. Voting began at 7 am, marking a critical day for Delhi's 70 assembly seats and by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
These elections hold substantial stakes for the key political players: AAP seeks a third term in power, against BJP's aspiration for a comeback after 27 years, and Congress's struggle for revival. A high-profile three-way contest features Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Parvesh Verma (BJP), and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress) in the New Delhi constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
