Delhi Votes: A Battle for Development Amidst High-Profile Contest

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri accuses the Delhi government of neglect while urging voters to choose development. As polling for 70 assembly seats began, BJP leaders cast their votes amid tight security. High-profile contests mark this election, with AAP seeking re-election in a three-way battle in key constituencies.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial electoral contest, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from Kalkaji, accused the incumbent Delhi government of stalling development initiatives over the last decade. Criticizing the current administration, he urged voters to back development and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate Delhi in line with national progress.

Amidst tight security, polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi commenced, with prominent BJP figures, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wife Kyoko, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, casting their ballots early. Till 10 am, voters in districts like Shahdara and East registered noteworthy turnouts.

The high-stakes election witnesses a fierce three-way race in key constituencies, with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal contending against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi seat. Key districts like Jangpura also see intense rivalry as AAP aims to maintain its majority in the 70-seat assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

