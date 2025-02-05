Delhi Votes: A Battle for Development Amidst High-Profile Contest

In a crucial electoral contest, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from Kalkaji, accused the incumbent Delhi government of stalling development initiatives over the last decade. Criticizing the current administration, he urged voters to back development and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to elevate Delhi in line with national progress.

Amidst tight security, polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi commenced, with prominent BJP figures, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wife Kyoko, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, casting their ballots early. Till 10 am, voters in districts like Shahdara and East registered noteworthy turnouts.

The high-stakes election witnesses a fierce three-way race in key constituencies, with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal contending against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi seat. Key districts like Jangpura also see intense rivalry as AAP aims to maintain its majority in the 70-seat assembly.

