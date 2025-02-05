Birthday Celebrations for Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm birthday wishes to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his 57th birthday. Other leaders and ministers also congratulated him. Tamang expressed gratitude, acknowledging Modi's leadership. The SKM party members wished their founder health, happiness, and success.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined numerous dignitaries in wishing Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang a happy 57th birthday on Wednesday.
Modi, in a post on X, extended his greetings to Tamang, wishing him a long and healthy life. Home Minister Shah also used the platform to convey his warm wishes for continued good health as Tamang serves the people of Sikkim.
Responding to the outpouring of support, Tamang thanked Modi, acknowledging his visionary leadership. Members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the party founded by Tamang, celebrated their leader's birthday with good wishes for his health, happiness, and success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Laura Dern Remembers David Lynch on His Posthumous Birthday
Celebrating Foundation Days: Yogi Adityanath's Wishes to North-Eastern States
Shilpa Shetty Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Tahira Kashyap Amidst Their Inspiring Journeys
Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Cinematic Maestro Subhash Ghai
Haryana CM Celebrates Birthday, Targets Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls