Left Menu

Birthday Celebrations for Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm birthday wishes to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his 57th birthday. Other leaders and ministers also congratulated him. Tamang expressed gratitude, acknowledging Modi's leadership. The SKM party members wished their founder health, happiness, and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:57 IST
Birthday Celebrations for Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined numerous dignitaries in wishing Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang a happy 57th birthday on Wednesday.

Modi, in a post on X, extended his greetings to Tamang, wishing him a long and healthy life. Home Minister Shah also used the platform to convey his warm wishes for continued good health as Tamang serves the people of Sikkim.

Responding to the outpouring of support, Tamang thanked Modi, acknowledging his visionary leadership. Members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the party founded by Tamang, celebrated their leader's birthday with good wishes for his health, happiness, and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025