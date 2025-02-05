Birthday Celebrations for Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined numerous dignitaries in wishing Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang a happy 57th birthday on Wednesday.

Modi, in a post on X, extended his greetings to Tamang, wishing him a long and healthy life. Home Minister Shah also used the platform to convey his warm wishes for continued good health as Tamang serves the people of Sikkim.

Responding to the outpouring of support, Tamang thanked Modi, acknowledging his visionary leadership. Members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the party founded by Tamang, celebrated their leader's birthday with good wishes for his health, happiness, and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)