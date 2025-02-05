High Tensions and Allegations Mar Delhi Assembly Polls

Trouble erupted during the Delhi Assembly polls as accusations of fraudulent voting emerged in Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar. The BJP raised allegations of vote tampering by disguised individuals.

AAP candidates reported voter obstruction, while claims of monetary influence unnerved voters. Despite heightened tensions, police reassured with heightened security, denying any wrongdoing.

In Kasturba Nagar, two men suspected of attempting fraud were apprehended. Officials clarified that security checks were rigorous, dismissing major concerns and maintaining election integrity in Delhi's contested regions.

