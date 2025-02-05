High Tensions and Allegations Mar Delhi Assembly Polls
The Delhi Assembly polls saw allegations of fake voting in areas like Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar. Accusations from political parties, protests at polling stations, and police involvement characterized the day. Despite allegations, police found no substantial evidence of fraudulent activities, ensuring a normal resumption of the voting process.
Trouble erupted during the Delhi Assembly polls as accusations of fraudulent voting emerged in Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar. The BJP raised allegations of vote tampering by disguised individuals.
AAP candidates reported voter obstruction, while claims of monetary influence unnerved voters. Despite heightened tensions, police reassured with heightened security, denying any wrongdoing.
In Kasturba Nagar, two men suspected of attempting fraud were apprehended. Officials clarified that security checks were rigorous, dismissing major concerns and maintaining election integrity in Delhi's contested regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
