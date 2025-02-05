Iran is seemingly optimistic about recent United States decisions led by President Donald Trump, despite past conflicts between the two countries. Trump's choice to freeze foreign aid has received approval from Iranian state media, believed to burden pro-democracy efforts opposing the country's theocracy.

These developments form a backdrop for potential U.S.-Iran negotiations over Tehran's nuclear ambitions amidst ongoing economic concerns. Iran's government subtly signals a readiness for dialogue, despite existing harsh conditions inflicted by U.S. sanctions.

The impact of these American policy shifts on both Iranian political factions and ordinary citizens remains uncertain, with widespread debate on the funds' efficacy in supporting opposition movements abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)