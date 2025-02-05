Left Menu

Defiant Stance: Gazans Reject Trump's 'Riviera' Vision

Gazans fiercely rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's plan that would relocate them from the Gaza Strip, raising fears of a new 'Nakba' or catastrophe amid calls for Palestinians to remain steadfast. Palestinian leaders condemned the proposal, unifying in their opposition against the controversial 'Riviera' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:07 IST
Gazans are vehemently opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to transform the Gaza Strip into a 'Riviera of the Middle East'. Many residents, who have endured extensive hostilities, vow to remain in their devastated homeland, accusing Trump of ignorance to their historical and emotional ties to the land.

The controversial plan, which suggests relocating Palestinians and developing a resort community, has been widely condemned by both international powers and Palestinian factions, including Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Both factions unified to denounce the proposal as a significant threat to their sovereignty and identity.

Amidst these tensions, Gazans fear a potential repeat of the 1948 'Nakba' displacement, emphasizing the importance of teaching their children about steadfastness. The response highlights a deep-rooted resilience and unwillingness to succumb to external pressures aimed at altering their ancestral presence in the coastal enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

