Hungary's Bold Move: Free Home Renovation Grants for Rural Pensioners

Hungary's government plans to offer free home renovation grants to rural pensioners, aiming to bolster electoral support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. As Hungary faces political and economic challenges, the grant is part of a broader strategy to spur economic growth through housing subsidies and fiscal incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a strategically timed move ahead of the upcoming elections, Hungary's government will offer free home renovation grants to hundreds of thousands of pensioners in rural areas. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the initiative on Wednesday, targeting a key voter demographic that has historically supported his nationalist Fidesz party.

The plan comes amid a year of unprecedented political and economic challenges for Orban, with the country's economic growth projections deemed overly optimistic by many economists. The government aims for 3.4% growth this year, buoyed by housing subsidies, wage and pension hikes, and increased support for small businesses.

The renovation grants, priced at 3 million forints ($7,683) per eligible pensioner, will focus on rural residents in villages with fewer than 5,000 people. While this move is designed to strengthen the Fidesz party's rural base, a recent poll indicates a competitive edge for the Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, with 42% support over Fidesz's 37% among decided voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

