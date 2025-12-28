Assam Congress Announces Bold Election Strategy for 2026
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi reveals the party's plan to contest 100 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections. Excluding AIUDF as an alliance partner, the Congress aims to form alliances with like-minded parties. Gogoi assures strict laws against religious hatred under their leadership.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi announced on Sunday the party's intention to contest 100 out of 126 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections, leaving the remainder for allies. He explicitly ruled out any cooperation with the AIUDF, labeling it a 'communal' party.
During the Congress's 141st foundation day meeting, Gogoi emphasized defeating the 'anti-people BJP' through alliances with like-minded parties. He firmly stated that AIUDF would not join this coalition. The plan aims to restore dignity in Assam, countering BJP's alleged divisive politics.
Gogoi also proposed introducing stringent laws against religious hatred if Congress regains power, promising prosecution for attempts to desecrate any place of worship. Celebrating their foundation day, the Congress led a procession in Tezpur, marked by tributes and participation from top party leaders.
