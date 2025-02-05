Orban's Economic Gamble: Can Fidesz Survive the Inflation Storm?

As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party gears up for the 2026 elections, the leader confronts daunting economic challenges. Inflation remains high, household morale is low, and birth rates have plummeted, casting doubt on Orban's hopes to secure another term.

The central bank's recent inflation warning and threats of potential U.S. tariffs complicate an already bleak economic outlook. Hungary witnessed the EU's worst inflation surge post-Ukraine invasion, leaving households grappling with diminished living standards.

To counteract these hurdles, Orban plans extensive economic incentives, including family benefits and tax cuts. However, economists warn that such measures could lead to further financial instability. With competition on the rise, whether Orban's strategies will sway voters remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)