Delhi Police Dismiss Claims of Voter Bribery Amid Heated Election

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police launched an investigation into claims of voter bribery in the Sarai Kale Khan area, part of the Jangpura assembly constituency, and concluded there's no credibility to the allegations. This follows a post by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on social media platform X, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "openly distributing money" to influence the election outcome in Jangpura.

Addressing these allegations, the Delhi Police, in a statement on X, confirmed thorough verification alongside the Executive Magistrate and Flying Squad Team (FST). They reported finding no substantiating evidence of the bribery claims and assured that adequate police presence is maintained to uphold peace and order. The AAP had earlier charged that such activities were being executed under the oversight of the Election Commission and Delhi Police.

This election in the Jangpura constituency is marked by a competitive three-way battle between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress' Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Separately, the District Election Office in North Delhi refuted any voter coercion at Sainik Vihar polling station, responding promptly to a related complaint. The voter turnout, under strict security measures, clocked in at 46.55% as of 3 PM, according to the Election Commission.

