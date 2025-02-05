Qatar Navigates Complex Ceasefire Talks Amid Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

Qatar, actively mediating in the Gaza ceasefire talks, expressed on Wednesday that it is premature to discuss the resettlement of Palestinians from the region. The Gulf state is currently focused on achieving the next phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The situation intensified when U.S. President Donald Trump proposed resettling Palestinians and transforming Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' This idea, criticized by many including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, followed Trump's earlier suggestion for relocation to neighboring countries.

As tensions run high, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari highlighted their call for patience and readiness to mediate between the U.S. and Iran. Amid the chaos, Qatar's diplomatic efforts aim to ensure regional stability while navigating Trump's bold proposals with caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)