Manipur Leaders Rush to Delhi Amid State Affairs

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh and several state ministers and BJP MLAs flew to Delhi for meetings, reportedly including discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the state's security. The officials claim varied reasons for their trip, amid speculation on its political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:24 IST
In a significant political development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh embarked on a crucial journey to New Delhi on Wednesday, reportedly to engage in discussions with central leadership over pressing state matters.

Sources have confirmed that CM Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on the security concerns looming over the northeastern state. Accompanying him are three senior state ministers and four BJP MLAs who also traveled to the capital on a chartered flight.

Among the key officials were PWD minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and environment minister Thongam Biswajit, and consumer affairs minister L Susindro Meitei, joined by MLAs Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha, and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba). Despite the official statements citing varied personal reasons for their journeys, speculation runs high over the political undertones of their synchronized visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

