Delhi Elections: AAP Confident Amid Varied Exit Poll Predictions

Amid divergent exit poll predictions, AAP remains confident of a win in the Delhi assembly elections. While most polls suggest a BJP victory, with predictions of up to 60 seats, AAP spokespersons emphasize past inaccuracies. The final result will be decided on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:29 IST
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the conclusion of Delhi's assembly elections, exit polls largely forecast a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), estimating the party could secure between 51 to 60 of the 70 assembly seats. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains optimistic, citing a history of exit poll inaccuracies in their favor.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed confidence, dismissing the exit polls that predict BJP's lead, reminding that similar forecasts failed in past elections, such as those in 2013 and 2015. Kakkar urged people to await the official results on February 8, predicting a substantial majority for AAP under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Despite the dominant narrative from several exit polls like P-MARQ and Matrize, which predict BJP ahead with varying margins, some polls still foresee a potential AAP victory. With voter turnout recorded at 57.70% by 5 PM, stakeholders await February 8 for the final tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

