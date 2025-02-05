Left Menu

Unrest in Dhaka: Sheikh Mujib's House Set Ablaze

In Dhaka, protesters vandalized Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence while Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation. The demonstration was part of a 'Bulldozer Procession,' linked to a movement against the current regime. Hasina criticized the destruction and called for national resistance, urging students to focus on their education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large crowd of protesters targeted the home of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Wednesday, intensifying political tensions in the country. The residence, now a museum, was torched as Sheikh Hasina, his daughter and former prime minister, addressed the nation online during the unrest.

Organized via social media, the 'Bulldozer Procession' drew thousands rallying against the current government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina responded by urging citizens to resist regime change and emphasized the historical significance of her father's legacy.

The protests came amid accusations against former government figures, including Hasina, of crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, efforts continue to extradite Hasina from India, where she has resided since her political downfall in August last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

