Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal: No Troops, Temporary Relocations

President Donald Trump has indicated a U.S. involvement in Gaza's rebuilding but clarified no immediate plan for troops on the ground. The White House conveyed Trump's preference for temporarily relocating Palestinians to rebuild the enclave, sparking global criticism due to previous calls for permanent resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent statement on U.S. involvement in Gaza has raised international eyebrows. Although he suggests helping rebuild the enclave, there is no commitment to deploying American troops, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump considers U.S. participation crucial for regional stability but ruled out 'boots on the ground' in Gaza. This stance comes amid Trump's proposal for temporary Palestinian relocations to facilitate reconstruction.

Leavitt's remarks followed Trump's earlier call for permanent Palestinian resettlement outside of Gaza, a suggestion that sparked widespread condemnation. The shift in rhetoric remains unexplained, leaving global observers questioning the U.S.'s strategic intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

