Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal: No Troops, Temporary Relocations

President Donald Trump's recent statement on U.S. involvement in Gaza has raised international eyebrows. Although he suggests helping rebuild the enclave, there is no commitment to deploying American troops, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump considers U.S. participation crucial for regional stability but ruled out 'boots on the ground' in Gaza. This stance comes amid Trump's proposal for temporary Palestinian relocations to facilitate reconstruction.

Leavitt's remarks followed Trump's earlier call for permanent Palestinian resettlement outside of Gaza, a suggestion that sparked widespread condemnation. The shift in rhetoric remains unexplained, leaving global observers questioning the U.S.'s strategic intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)