Republicans Push Forward on Trump's Border and Military Funding Plan

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, plans to move a $300 billion funding proposal for President Trump's border security and military initiatives. Aiming to overcome party division, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham anticipates progress soon, outlining the challenges faced in enacting budget resolutions amidst internal party conflicts.

The Republican-dominated U.S. Senate is preparing to advance a significant $300 billion funding package that supports President Donald Trump's priorities in border security and the military. This move, expected as early as next week, seeks to navigate through internal party disagreements over these policy initiatives.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has indicated that the budget resolution will require committees to identify offsets for the new spending. The Senate will strive for action in the following weeks, with Republicans also planning to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts under a separate agenda later in the year. This two-pronged strategy aims to overcome deep divides and prevent additional pressure on the federal debt.

The resolution intends to allocate around $150 billion each to border security measures and military enhancements. Despite internal dissent, Graham and others remain optimistic about proceeding in the Senate, even as the House struggles to reconcile varying Republican ideologies. House Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts have been delayed by infighting over spending cuts, though he maintains the timeline is manageable.

