Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Early Trump Administration Moves

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the U.S. on Wednesday, voicing opposition to the Trump administration's early policy decisions. Protesters decried changes in immigration laws, the rollback of transgender rights, and the idea of relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Significant backlash targeted President Donald Trump and notable figures like Elon Musk, who leads the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency. The protests, organized under hashtags like #buildtheresistance, aimed to highlight wider democratic concerns.

In states like Missouri and Alabama, rallies questioned efforts that threaten Social Security and LGBTQ+ rights. Laura Wilde in Austin reflected the protest mood, stating, "We need to show strength," as fears about the state of democracy resonated nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)