Republicans Tackle $300 Billion Plan Amidst Party Tensions

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, prepares to advance a $300 billion plan focusing on border security and military funding amidst internal party conflicts over President Trump's agenda. The challenge is magnified in the House, where a slim majority faces division over spending cuts and tax policies.

The Republican-dominated U.S. Senate is on the cusp of progressing with a $300 billion initiative to finance President Donald Trump's border security and military priorities. This move, potentially commencing next week, faces hurdles due to intraparty disagreements.

Securing unity to pass Trump's agenda, which includes a decade-long tax cut extension without inflating the federal debt, remains challenging. The House of Representatives, with a narrow 218-215 Republican majority, is particularly divided on the matter.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham indicated a budget resolution process could start soon, aiming for Senate action in weeks. This agenda faces opposition from both hardline conservatives demanding significant spending cuts and moderate Republicans concerned about public service impacts.

