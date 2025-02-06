Left Menu

Argentina's Controversial Move on Gender Rights

Argentina's President Javier Milei announced a ban on gender change treatments for minors and restrictions on trans women in women's prisons. This move, aimed at safeguarding mental health, follows international trends but has sparked significant backlash from LGBT+ advocates, emphasizing the existing legal protections for minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:47 IST
Argentina's Controversial Move on Gender Rights

In a controversial move, Argentina's President Javier Milei has announced a ban on gender change treatments and surgeries for minors. The presidential office declared that the measure also restricts housing trans women with violent convictions in women's prisons.

This announcement has sparked a wave of protests from LGBT+ advocates, who argue that the president cannot change existing laws by decree. Critics note that the decision aligns with similar legislative trends in the UK, Sweden, and other nations, but goes against established protections for minors.

Milei's administration argues that the policy protects children's mental health and ensures security within the prison system. However, the specifics of how it will impact other demographic groups, such as intersex people, remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025