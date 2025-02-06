Argentina's Controversial Move on Gender Rights
Argentina's President Javier Milei announced a ban on gender change treatments for minors and restrictions on trans women in women's prisons. This move, aimed at safeguarding mental health, follows international trends but has sparked significant backlash from LGBT+ advocates, emphasizing the existing legal protections for minors.
In a controversial move, Argentina's President Javier Milei has announced a ban on gender change treatments and surgeries for minors. The presidential office declared that the measure also restricts housing trans women with violent convictions in women's prisons.
This announcement has sparked a wave of protests from LGBT+ advocates, who argue that the president cannot change existing laws by decree. Critics note that the decision aligns with similar legislative trends in the UK, Sweden, and other nations, but goes against established protections for minors.
Milei's administration argues that the policy protects children's mental health and ensures security within the prison system. However, the specifics of how it will impact other demographic groups, such as intersex people, remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
