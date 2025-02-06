Shake-Up at OPM: CFO Erica Roach Resigns
Erica Roach, CFO of the Office of Personnel Management, resigns following an initiative by Elon Musk's aides and the Trump administration to streamline the federal agency. This move is part of President Trump's broader effort to reshape government operations by reducing bureaucracy and increasing loyalist appointments.
Erica Roach, Chief Financial Officer of the Office of Personnel Management, has resigned amid reports of being pressured out of her position. Sources have confirmed her departure to ABC News.
This development follows the recent takeover of the OPM by aides of billionaire Elon Musk. This move aligns with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative aimed at restructuring and reducing the size of federal bureaucracy.
Roach has not make any public comment regarding her resignation, nor has the Office of Personnel Management issued a formal statement on the matter.
