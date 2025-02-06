Left Menu

Shake-Up at OPM: CFO Erica Roach Resigns

Erica Roach, CFO of the Office of Personnel Management, resigns following an initiative by Elon Musk's aides and the Trump administration to streamline the federal agency. This move is part of President Trump's broader effort to reshape government operations by reducing bureaucracy and increasing loyalist appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:15 IST
Shake-Up at OPM: CFO Erica Roach Resigns

Erica Roach, Chief Financial Officer of the Office of Personnel Management, has resigned amid reports of being pressured out of her position. Sources have confirmed her departure to ABC News.

This development follows the recent takeover of the OPM by aides of billionaire Elon Musk. This move aligns with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative aimed at restructuring and reducing the size of federal bureaucracy.

Roach has not make any public comment regarding her resignation, nor has the Office of Personnel Management issued a formal statement on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025