Haiti Security Mission in Limbo as U.S. Freezes Aid

The United States has frozen over $13 million in funding earmarked for an international security force aimed at combating armed gangs in Haiti, according to the United Nations on Tuesday. This action follows President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on foreign aid, scrutinizing its alignment with the 'America First' policy.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, supported by voluntary contributions and not directly managed by the U.N., has been slow to restore order in Haiti. With nearly 900 personnel from Kenya and other countries, the mission relies on funding from a U.N. trust fund that has received over $110 million, primarily from Canada.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that of the U.S.'s $15 million commitment, $1.7 million was already spent prior to the freeze. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has granted waivers for $40.7 million for Haitian security forces, and the U.S. State Department confirmed the delivery of heavy armored equipment to Haiti on Tuesday.

