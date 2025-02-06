Left Menu

Haiti Security Mission in Limbo as U.S. Freezes Aid

The U.S. has frozen more than $13 million in funding for an international security mission in Haiti under President Trump's 90-day foreign aid review, affecting assistance to combat armed gangs. Despite the halt, the mission in Port-au-Prince, backed by various nations, remains operational until September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:54 IST
Haiti Security Mission in Limbo as U.S. Freezes Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has frozen over $13 million in funding earmarked for an international security force aimed at combating armed gangs in Haiti, according to the United Nations on Tuesday. This action follows President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on foreign aid, scrutinizing its alignment with the 'America First' policy.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, supported by voluntary contributions and not directly managed by the U.N., has been slow to restore order in Haiti. With nearly 900 personnel from Kenya and other countries, the mission relies on funding from a U.N. trust fund that has received over $110 million, primarily from Canada.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that of the U.S.'s $15 million commitment, $1.7 million was already spent prior to the freeze. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has granted waivers for $40.7 million for Haitian security forces, and the U.S. State Department confirmed the delivery of heavy armored equipment to Haiti on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025