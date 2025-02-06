High Voter Turnout in Erode East Bypoll

The Erode East Assembly bypoll saw an impressive turnout, with 67.97% of voters casting their ballots, according to an official statement released late Wednesday. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of the district's sitting MLA, EVKS Elangovan, a senior leader in the Congress party.

All electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polling, which were stationed at 237 locations, have been securely transferred to the Institute of Road and Transport Technology in Chitode. This facility will serve as the venue for the counting of votes.

The counting process is scheduled to take place on February 8, and the results are highly anticipated as they could influence the local political landscape following the loss of such a prominent political figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)