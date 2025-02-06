Election Day Clash: BJP-AAP Tensions Flare in Sangam Vihar

Tensions soared in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi on polling day as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed, leading to injuries on both sides. The confrontation spurred allegations from both parties, with AAP's sitting MLA, Dinesh Mohaniya, alleging an unprovoked assault by BJP workers.

Simultaneously, BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary criticized Mohaniya for misconduct, claiming that Mohaniya and his supporters attacked his office, leaving seven workers injured. Despite these heated exchanges, Delhi Police reported no complaints had been received, and they continue to investigate. Police plan legal proceedings post verification.

Polling concluded peacefully on Wednesday evening, showing a 60.42% voter turnout. Exit polls predict a BJP advantage in forming the next Delhi government, while projecting a challenging scenario for AAP. Most polls suggest BJP could win a majority, with a few giving AAP a possible edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)