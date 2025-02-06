Left Menu

Election Day Clash: BJP-AAP Tensions Flare in Sangam Vihar

A scuffle erupted between BJP and AAP workers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on election day, with both parties accusing each other of attacks. While no official complaints were lodged, accusations flew as exit polls predicted a BJP victory in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:33 IST
Election Day Clash: BJP-AAP Tensions Flare in Sangam Vihar
Visual from Delhi's Sangam Vihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions soared in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi on polling day as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed, leading to injuries on both sides. The confrontation spurred allegations from both parties, with AAP's sitting MLA, Dinesh Mohaniya, alleging an unprovoked assault by BJP workers.

Simultaneously, BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary criticized Mohaniya for misconduct, claiming that Mohaniya and his supporters attacked his office, leaving seven workers injured. Despite these heated exchanges, Delhi Police reported no complaints had been received, and they continue to investigate. Police plan legal proceedings post verification.

Polling concluded peacefully on Wednesday evening, showing a 60.42% voter turnout. Exit polls predict a BJP advantage in forming the next Delhi government, while projecting a challenging scenario for AAP. Most polls suggest BJP could win a majority, with a few giving AAP a possible edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

