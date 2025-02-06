Left Menu

Unrest in Bangladesh: Protests Target Hasina Supporters

Protesters in Bangladesh have targeted properties of leaders associated with Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, following the destruction of a family home of the deposed prime minister. The protests erupted after Hasina's online address, resulting in the defacement of murals honoring the nation's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:37 IST
Unrest in Bangladesh: Protests Target Hasina Supporters
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The streets of Bangladesh have been gripped by unrest as protesters set their sights on properties linked to Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. Demonstrations erupted following a live stream address by Hasina, leading to the destruction of the former prime minister's family home and widespread defacement of murals honoring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founder.

Several thousand people rallied in Dhanmondi's memorial museum, once the house of Mujibur Rahman, responding to a social media call dubbed the "Bulldozer Procession." The residence was seen being demolished by an excavator amidst the chaotic protest scenes, with tensions still high by Thursday morning.

Protesters intensified their actions across the country, including ransacking homes of various Awami League officials and removing Mujibur Rahman's name from significant landmarks. Meanwhile, Hasina, speaking from India, condemned the destruction and called for justice, although warrants for her arrest were issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025