Unrest in Bangladesh: Protests Target Hasina Supporters
Protesters in Bangladesh have targeted properties of leaders associated with Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, following the destruction of a family home of the deposed prime minister. The protests erupted after Hasina's online address, resulting in the defacement of murals honoring the nation's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The streets of Bangladesh have been gripped by unrest as protesters set their sights on properties linked to Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. Demonstrations erupted following a live stream address by Hasina, leading to the destruction of the former prime minister's family home and widespread defacement of murals honoring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founder.
Several thousand people rallied in Dhanmondi's memorial museum, once the house of Mujibur Rahman, responding to a social media call dubbed the "Bulldozer Procession." The residence was seen being demolished by an excavator amidst the chaotic protest scenes, with tensions still high by Thursday morning.
Protesters intensified their actions across the country, including ransacking homes of various Awami League officials and removing Mujibur Rahman's name from significant landmarks. Meanwhile, Hasina, speaking from India, condemned the destruction and called for justice, although warrants for her arrest were issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.
