Political Turmoil in South Korea: Martial Law Controversy Shakes Nation

South Korea is engulfed in a political crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law on December 3. Despite widespread opposition from ministers, the martial law was enacted but later rescinded. Yoon faces an impeachment trial and potential criminal charges as political tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:05 IST
South Korea is currently experiencing a political upheaval after a controversial decision by President Yoon Suk Yeol to declare martial law on December 3. The decision was met with widespread opposition from government ministers, including the impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, highlighting deep divides within the nation's leadership.

Although the martial law lasted merely six hours before being rescinded, it plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy into a political crisis. Yoon's actions have spurred an intense debate over his leadership and triggered an impeachment trial that could result in his permanent removal from office.

A key moment in the unfolding saga occurred during a parliamentary meeting, where military officials recounted orders to deploy troops to the parliament building. The situation has escalated with Yoon now facing a criminal trial for insurrection, leaving South Korea at a crossroads during these tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

