No Campaign, Just Care: Jaishankar Dismisses Claims of Modi's US Political Involvement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphatically denied assertions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for any political figures in the United States, terming the claims baseless.

During a session in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar addressed the allegations made by Congress MP Naseer Hussain, who suggested Modi supported international candidates, leading to a demand for retraction of the claims. Hussain faced criticism for his remarks, especially after Jaishankar highlighted Modi’s focus on maintaining impartial relations abroad.

Jaishankar also detailed India's proactive measures in monitoring and ensuring the safety of its students overseas, particularly in conflict-prone areas. Emphasizing preparedness, he cited past instances such as the Ukraine situation as examples of India's commitment to student welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)