Combative Diplomat Lu Shaye Appointed as China's Special Representative for European Affairs

China has appointed Lu Shaye, a controversial diplomat known for his combative remarks, as its Special Representative for European Affairs. Lu's appointment comes amidst strained China-Europe relations, with U.S. tariffs exacerbating tensions. The Chinese foreign ministry aims to promote stable and healthy relations between China and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:56 IST
Lu Shaye

China has appointed Lu Shaye, a controversial diplomat known for his combative remarks, as its Special Representative for European Affairs, announced the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Lu, who previously served as Beijing's envoy to France, is tasked with promoting dialogue and cooperation with Europe to foster stable and healthy China-EU relations. His appointment comes at a challenging time, as China-Europe relations face tensions over U.S. tariffs and trade disputes.

Numerous European diplomats have expressed surprise at Lu's appointment, pointing to his history of provocative statements. However, China's foreign ministry spokesperson has emphasized the commitment to finding mutually beneficial solutions with Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

