Deportation Drama: Lok Sabha Turmoil Over U.S. Action

The Lok Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Thursday following vehement protests by opposition members regarding the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

The House initially reconvened at 2 PM post the second adjournment, only to be disrupted again. Amidst the uproar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal reassured that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would address the situation at 3:30 PM. Subsequently, BJP member Dilip Saikia, presiding at the time, postponed proceedings until the scheduled statement.

Earlier in the day, when Lok Sabha commenced, Speaker Om Birla attempted to address the agitated members. He emphasized the seriousness of the issue, noting its implications on foreign policy. Birla underscored the importance of Question Hour and urged members to conduct proceedings more smoothly. He criticized members from disrupting the schedule, particularly highlighting how associate parties were unable to present their concerns. The day's first question was allotted to Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad, exacerbating tensions as protests continued unabated.

