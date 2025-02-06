Recent naval exercises in the South China Sea, involving navies from the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, have drawn criticism from Beijing. The drills are part of a strategic initiative to bolster defense collaboration but have been labeled by China as a destabilizing force in the region.

The US 7th Fleet reported that these maneuvers occurred within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, aiming to enhance the interoperability of the involved nations' military strategies and tactics. While additional exercises are planned in the Philippine Sea with France and Japan, China's Southern Theater Command argues that such activities endorse illegal maritime claims.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea, opposes foreign military presence and insists on negotiating terms regarding the sea's use, despite a UN court rejecting its extensive claims. The presence of vital trade routes and possible undersea resources adds complexity to the sea's geopolitical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)