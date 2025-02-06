Left Menu

Tensions Skim South China Sea as Naval Drills Amp Up

Recent naval drills in the South China Sea involving the US and partners have sparked protests from China, which accuses the Philippines of colluding with other nations. The exercises aim to enhance defense cooperation but are criticized by Beijing for destabilizing the region and undermining its maritime claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:01 IST
Tensions Skim South China Sea as Naval Drills Amp Up
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Recent naval exercises in the South China Sea, involving navies from the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, have drawn criticism from Beijing. The drills are part of a strategic initiative to bolster defense collaboration but have been labeled by China as a destabilizing force in the region.

The US 7th Fleet reported that these maneuvers occurred within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, aiming to enhance the interoperability of the involved nations' military strategies and tactics. While additional exercises are planned in the Philippine Sea with France and Japan, China's Southern Theater Command argues that such activities endorse illegal maritime claims.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea, opposes foreign military presence and insists on negotiating terms regarding the sea's use, despite a UN court rejecting its extensive claims. The presence of vital trade routes and possible undersea resources adds complexity to the sea's geopolitical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025