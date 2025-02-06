AAP's Allegations: Bribe Attempts Before Delhi Results

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has made serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of trying to induce seven AAP candidates to defect just days before the crucial February 5 assembly election results in Delhi.

Singh alleged that the BJP offered Rs 15 crore to each of the AAP MLAs via phone calls and, in some instances, through direct face-to-face meetings. He claimed these tactics suggest the BJP has already conceded defeat.

The AAP leader encouraged his party's candidates to document these interactions using recordings and spy cameras. Meanwhile, polling, which occurred across all 70 Delhi constituencies, will reveal the final outcome on February 8, potentially securing AAP's third term or ending the BJP's long political hiatus in the capital.

