AAP's Allegations: Bribe Attempts Before Delhi Results

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to bribe seven AAP candidates with offers of Rs 15 crore to switch sides, ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results. He indicated that the BJP's actions signal an acceptance of defeat before the results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has made serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of trying to induce seven AAP candidates to defect just days before the crucial February 5 assembly election results in Delhi.

Singh alleged that the BJP offered Rs 15 crore to each of the AAP MLAs via phone calls and, in some instances, through direct face-to-face meetings. He claimed these tactics suggest the BJP has already conceded defeat.

The AAP leader encouraged his party's candidates to document these interactions using recordings and spy cameras. Meanwhile, polling, which occurred across all 70 Delhi constituencies, will reveal the final outcome on February 8, potentially securing AAP's third term or ending the BJP's long political hiatus in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

