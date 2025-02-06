Global Political Agenda: February and March Highlights

Key political and economic events are scheduled globally from February to March, detailing a range of high-profile meetings, state visits, and international summits across several countries.

Notable figures and leaders are slated to participate in various diplomatic engagements, such as Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof's meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address with U.S. Congress members.

The diary also covers significant elections in countries like Ecuador and Germany, and marks important anniversaries and international observances such as International Women's Day and World Water Day.

